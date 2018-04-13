PBSO: 32 arrested in northern PBC operation - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PBSO: 32 arrested in northern PBC operation

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office announced 32 arrests in the northern part of Palm Beach County as part of it's "Operation Full Court Press."

According to PBSO, the task force was launched as a result of increasing burglaries, robberies, shootings and narcotics dealing in the area. All of those arrested are from Lake Park, West Palm Beach and the Riviera Beach area.

RELATED: Latest arrest mugshots in Palm Beach County

The 32 arrests include 24 felonies and eight misdemeanors.

The results of the arrests lead to the following:

  • Four guns recovered, one of which was stolen
  • 1,780 grams of marijuana seized
  • 16 grams of cocaine
  • 4 grams of Alprazolam
  • 5 grams of Oxycodone
  • 9 grams of heroin
  • $2,576 in cash taken for evidence
  • 1 stolen vehicle recovered
  • 1 stolen tag recovered
  • 8 gang-related charges

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

