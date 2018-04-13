Sights and Sounds of 56th Delray Affair

Day after Bolton takes over, homeland security aide is out

The settlement amount had been confidential - and was kept out of the first trial - but a judge ruled that both sides could discuss it at this one.

(AP Photo/Corey Perrine). Bill Cosby leaves his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Monday, April 9, 2018, in Norristown, Pa.

After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, April 9, 2018, to meet with Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Zuckerberg will testify Tuesd...

Hardly 'friends': Zuckerberg fends off senators on privacy

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrapped up his two-day trip to Capitol Hill with testimony before a House committee Wednesday.

After a tough day before the Senate Tuesday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrapped up his two-day trip to Capitol Hill on Wednesday with testimony before a House committee. (Source: CNN/Pool/Senate TV)

It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 26, 2018, file photo, a man poses for photos in front of a computer showing Facebook ad preferences pages in San Francisco. Lost amid a flurry of Facebook announcements about privacy settings and data ac...

Is Facebook really changing? Or just trimming its data haul?

The sound of music combined with sunshine and shopping brought big crowds to downtown Delray Beach Friday as the 56th Delray Affair, the largest arts and crafts festival in the Southeast United States, got underway.

It’s Logan McCauley’s first time exploring the colorful scene.

“Are you kidding me this is so awesome,” said McCauley. “Four dollar beers I can’t lie that’s pretty good.”

The festival is more than just inexpensive drinks. You can stroll the tent-lined streets where vendors from across the country are selling eclectic art, food and products on 12 city blocks.

“Once you’re in you don’t want to leave,” said artist Neil Plotkin. It’s Plotkin’s eighth year selling on the Old School Square grounds. He creates art pieces made out of recycled metal.

“The crowds are great and beautiful weather,” said Plotkin. “It’s one of our best shows in the state.”

It’s a show where people keep coming back for more.

Below is information from the Delray Affair website.

DATES/TIMES:

Friday, April 13, 2018 (10:00 am to 6:00 pm)

Saturday, April 14, 2018 (10:00 am to 6:00 pm)

Sunday, April 15, 2018 (10:00 am to 5:00 pm)

PARKING:

$5 County Parking Garage – West Atlantic Avenue; next to Courthouse/behind library

$5 Parking Garage – Old School Square

$5 at City Hall – City Attorney’s office & grass lot

STREET CLOSURES:

4:00 am Friday, April 13 through 10:00 pm Sunday, April 15

(NW 2nd Avenue from Tennis Center east to Intracoastal)

