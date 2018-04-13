Snake season is here in South Florida - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Snake season is here in South Florida

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • Is Facebook really changing? Or just trimming its data haul?

    Is Facebook really changing? Or just trimming its data haul?

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 2:30 AM EDT2018-04-10 06:30:15 GMT
    Thursday, April 12 2018 3:31 PM EDT2018-04-12 19:31:58 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 26, 2018, file photo, a man poses for photos in front of a computer showing Facebook ad preferences pages in San Francisco. Lost amid a flurry of Facebook announcements about privacy settings and data ac...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 26, 2018, file photo, a man poses for photos in front of a computer showing Facebook ad preferences pages in San Francisco. Lost amid a flurry of Facebook announcements about privacy settings and data ac...

    It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.

    More >>

    It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.

    More >>

  • Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg finishes 2nd day of congressional testimony

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg finishes 2nd day of congressional testimony

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 11:49 PM EDT2018-04-11 03:49:11 GMT
    Thursday, April 12 2018 12:02 AM EDT2018-04-12 04:02:36 GMT
    After a tough day before the Senate Tuesday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrapped up his two-day trip to Capitol Hill on Wednesday with testimony before a House committee. (Source: CNN/Pool/Senate TV)After a tough day before the Senate Tuesday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrapped up his two-day trip to Capitol Hill on Wednesday with testimony before a House committee. (Source: CNN/Pool/Senate TV)

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrapped up his two-day trip to Capitol Hill with testimony before a House committee Wednesday.

    More >>

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrapped up his two-day trip to Capitol Hill with testimony before a House committee Wednesday.

    More >>

  • Hardly 'friends': Zuckerberg fends off senators on privacy

    Hardly 'friends': Zuckerberg fends off senators on privacy

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 12:21 AM EDT2018-04-10 04:21:00 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 12:58 AM EDT2018-04-11 04:58:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, April 9, 2018, to meet with Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Zuckerberg will testify Tuesd...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, April 9, 2018, to meet with Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Zuckerberg will testify Tuesd...

    After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public.

    More >>

    After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public.

    More >>
    •   

Past the black panther. Past the parrot. And a right at the white tiger, Mark McCarthy leads us into the snake-house. 

“Let me move (the box) over here on the table,” he says. 

Mark owns and operates McCarthy’s Wildlife Sanctuary near Loxahatchee, in unincorporated West Palm Beach. 

In the box, an eastern coral snake. One of four venomous snakes found in Palm Beach County. 

“The one tale: red touches yellow, kills a fellow,” he reminds us. 

It was found recently in a garage in The Acreage. 

“They’re a secretive snake.You don’t normally see them that often. But, like that good rain we had just a while back that probably brought some more of the snakes also,” he said. 

If there’s a snake season in Florida, it’s now. Springtime. 

“As soon as it starts warming up, the temperature starts getting warm during the day, that’s making the cold blooded animals move more so. During the cold spells they’re not moving so much,” he said. 

It’s also mating season, which can bring even the most timid snake out and on the move. 

“This bobbing that this ones doing, this is a sign of breeding. They’ll kind of jerk like that to try to stimulate the others to breed,” he said. 

These are Eastern Diamondbacks, another venomous snake that's native to south Florida. 

Mark was bit by one about a year and a half ago. 

“I just got some numbness here on the end of my thumb. I was in a coma for three days,” he said.  

These are Pygmy rattlesnakes. Also found here. Small and fast. 

“They’re hot little dudes. They’ll bite ya quick,” he said. 

The best thing to do if you see one is leave it alone. 

Remember, just like us, the snakes are on the move for three reasons: water, food and love. 

The 4th venomous snake native to Palm Beach County is the water moccasin.
 

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.