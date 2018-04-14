South Florida veterans take honor flight to D.C.

The settlement amount had been confidential - and was kept out of the first trial - but a judge ruled that both sides could discuss it at this one.

After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, April 9, 2018, to meet with Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Zuckerberg will testify Tuesd...

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrapped up his two-day trip to Capitol Hill with testimony before a House committee Wednesday.

After a tough day before the Senate Tuesday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrapped up his two-day trip to Capitol Hill on Wednesday with testimony before a House committee. (Source: CNN/Pool/Senate TV)

It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 26, 2018, file photo, a man poses for photos in front of a computer showing Facebook ad preferences pages in San Francisco. Lost amid a flurry of Facebook announcements about privacy settings and data ac...

Is Facebook really changing? Or just trimming its data haul?

People from all over south Florida flocked to the Palm Beach International Airport for a welcome home celebration many WWII and Korean War veterans never got.

Organizers say the Honor Flight is designed to bring local veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit and reflect on their service and sacrifices, but today's trip also gave their loved ones a reason to celebrate.

"The love we had today is from the whole country and I got to tell you I can't imagine it not being like this. Not having the love we have today," one veteran said.

The Southeast Florida Honor Flight pays tribute to 82 WWII and Korean War veterans with an Honor Flight to Washington D.C. For many it was trip down memory lane.

"While I was situated on the demilitarized zone and I was in a bunker looking over the zone for 12 months so what does it mean to me," another veteran recalled. "It makes me remember travel over there and traveling back."

But this time many are calling it a trip of a lifetime.

"All day long they just waited on me hand and foot, showed me everything. It was super great!"

The next scheduled Honor Flight for Southeast Florida will be on May19th.