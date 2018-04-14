South Florida veterans take honor flight to D.C. - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

South Florida veterans take honor flight to D.C.

People from all over south Florida flocked to the Palm Beach International Airport for a welcome home celebration many WWII and Korean War veterans never got.

Organizers say the Honor Flight is designed to bring local veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit and reflect on their service and sacrifices, but today's trip also gave their loved ones a reason to celebrate.

"The love we had today is from the whole country and I got to tell you I can't imagine it not being like this. Not having the love we have today," one veteran said. 

The Southeast Florida Honor Flight pays tribute to 82 WWII and Korean War veterans with an Honor Flight to Washington D.C. For many it was trip down memory lane.

"While I was situated on the demilitarized zone and I was in a bunker looking over the zone for 12 months so what does it mean to me," another veteran recalled. "It makes me remember travel over there and traveling back."

But this time many are calling it a trip of a lifetime.

"All day long they just waited on me hand and foot, showed me everything. It was super great!"

The next scheduled Honor Flight for Southeast Florida will be on May19th.

