Florida senators react to airstrikes in Syria

The American led strikes against Syria, Friday night has garnered mix reactions. 

Florida Senators Bill Nelson and Marco Rubio voiced their opinions on the strike. 

Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson told WPTV he supports the strikes against Syria, but he questions if there was any impact. 

Warplanes and ships from the United States, Britain and France launched more than 100 missiles in Syria, Friday night. 

They were aiming for three chemical weapons and storage facilities. 

Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio released a statement in support of the strikes.

"I salute the men and women of our Armed Forces who conducted this mission bravely and skillfully with our British and French allies. I urge the Administration to follow up with a real and comprehensive strategy for ending Assad’s threat to his people, to the region and to U.S. security, and for countering Russian and Iranian support for the Syrian dictatorship’s ongoing barbarity."

Senator Nelson also voiced support for the strikes, but he says the impact was limited. 

"I support the strike now that we know its impact," he said. "I think it was very limited and I think the problem is that the element of surprise was eliminated when the President had tweeted some number of days ahead of time that the strike was coming."

Nelson went on to say that he thinks the United States military presence in Syria should be reevaluated. Specifically citing the constitution saying the decision to go to war should be left up to congress.

