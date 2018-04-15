Florida senators react to airstrikes in Syria

Day after Bolton takes over, homeland security aide is out

The settlement amount had been confidential - and was kept out of the first trial - but a judge ruled that both sides could discuss it at this one.

(AP Photo/Corey Perrine). Bill Cosby leaves his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Monday, April 9, 2018, in Norristown, Pa.

After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, April 9, 2018, to meet with Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Zuckerberg will testify Tuesd...

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrapped up his two-day trip to Capitol Hill with testimony before a House committee Wednesday.

After a tough day before the Senate Tuesday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrapped up his two-day trip to Capitol Hill on Wednesday with testimony before a House committee. (Source: CNN/Pool/Senate TV)

It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 26, 2018, file photo, a man poses for photos in front of a computer showing Facebook ad preferences pages in San Francisco. Lost amid a flurry of Facebook announcements about privacy settings and data ac...

Is Facebook really changing? Or just trimming its data haul?

The American led strikes against Syria, Friday night has garnered mix reactions.

Florida Senators Bill Nelson and Marco Rubio voiced their opinions on the strike.

Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson told WPTV he supports the strikes against Syria, but he questions if there was any impact.

Warplanes and ships from the United States, Britain and France launched more than 100 missiles in Syria, Friday night.

They were aiming for three chemical weapons and storage facilities.

Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio released a statement in support of the strikes.

"I salute the men and women of our Armed Forces who conducted this mission bravely and skillfully with our British and French allies. I urge the Administration to follow up with a real and comprehensive strategy for ending Assad’s threat to his people, to the region and to U.S. security, and for countering Russian and Iranian support for the Syrian dictatorship’s ongoing barbarity."

Senator Nelson also voiced support for the strikes, but he says the impact was limited.

"I support the strike now that we know its impact," he said. "I think it was very limited and I think the problem is that the element of surprise was eliminated when the President had tweeted some number of days ahead of time that the strike was coming."

Nelson went on to say that he thinks the United States military presence in Syria should be reevaluated. Specifically citing the constitution saying the decision to go to war should be left up to congress.