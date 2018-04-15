7 Rescued as boat takes on water - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

7 Rescued as boat takes on water

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Seven people were rescued Sunday afternoon after their boat engine failed.  

It happened near Currie Park, north of downtown West Palm Beach.

The seven people were trying to make it back to the boat ramp when it began sinking.

A boater nearby noticed the struggle and brought them back to shore.

There were no reported injuries and rescue teams were able to save the boat.
 

