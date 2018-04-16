Semi wreck jackknifes on Turnpike in Jupiter - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Semi wreck jackknifes on Turnpike in Jupiter

A jackknifed tractor-trailer Monday caused traffic delays northbound on Florida's Turnpike near the Indiantown Road exit in Jupiter.

RELATED: Real-time traffic

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said crews responded to the wreck at 6 a.m. 

Capt. Albert Borroto said firefighters reported a multi-vehicle crash with a tractor-trailer that had rolled over into the ditch and leaking fuel.   

There were no injuries and the leak was stopped.  

One lane was blocked for about two hours, but all lanes were back open by 8:10 a.m.

The off ramp of Indiantown Road was closed for about two hours, but back open by 8:15 a.m. 

Crews from both Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue responded to the incident.

