Domino's will deliver to beaches, parks

After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, April 9, 2018, to meet with Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Zuckerberg will testify Tuesd...

After a tough day before the Senate Tuesday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrapped up his two-day trip to Capitol Hill on Wednesday with testimony before a House committee. (Source: CNN/Pool/Senate TV)

It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 26, 2018, file photo, a man poses for photos in front of a computer showing Facebook ad preferences pages in San Francisco. Lost amid a flurry of Facebook announcements about privacy settings and data ac...

(AP Photo/David Becker, File). File - In this May 9, 2013, file photo, two Allegiant Air jets taxi at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. Shares of Allegiant Air’s parent company are tumbling in Monday, April 16, 2018, premarket trading follow...

(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP). In this Tuesday, April 3, 2018, photo, John Cena, left, and Nikki Bella attend the LA Premiere of "Blockers" at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. On Sunday, April 15, 2018, Bella tweeted that she and C...

NEW YORK (AP) — Domino's, which has been bringing pizzas to doorsteps for more than half a century, will now deliver to the great outdoors.

The pizza chain said Monday that its drivers can meet customers at U.S. beaches, parks and landmarks to hand over pizza, cheesy bread and other food on its menu.

In all, Domino's said it will deliver to 150,000 outdoor locations including under the Gateway Arch in St. Louis; by the Las Vegas welcome sign; or next to a statue of soul singer James Brown in Augusta, Georgia. The locations show up in the company's app or website as "Domino's Hotspots."

Delivery is a key part of the company's business, and it has been aggressive in making it easy to order through tweets, text messages and Amazon's voice-activated Echo. But competition has grown from other fast-food chains that are offering more delivery options. McDonald's has a deal with online service UberEats, and the parent company of KFC and Taco Bell recently teamed up with Grubhub to expand delivery.

Domino's Pizza Inc. says it tested the service last fall in Miami, where customers ordered outside hotels and the zoo. Dennis Maloney, the company's chief digital officer, wouldn't say how many deliveries were made during the test, but said it was enough to decide to roll it out nationwide.

Franchisees chose the hotspots, including local dog parks and airports. Drivers will pull up to the curb to meet customers, Domino's said, and people can tell the app what they're wearing so they're easier to spot.

