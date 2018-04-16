John Stamos welcomes son, names him after father - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

John Stamos welcomes son, names him after father

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • Engaged wrestlers John Cena and Nikki Bella break up

    Engaged wrestlers John Cena and Nikki Bella break up

    Sunday, April 15 2018 11:28 PM EDT2018-04-16 03:28:15 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 11:09 AM EDT2018-04-16 15:09:40 GMT
    (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP). In this Tuesday, April 3, 2018, photo, John Cena, left, and Nikki Bella attend the LA Premiere of "Blockers" at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. On Sunday, April 15, 2018, Bella tweeted that she and C...(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP). In this Tuesday, April 3, 2018, photo, John Cena, left, and Nikki Bella attend the LA Premiere of "Blockers" at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. On Sunday, April 15, 2018, Bella tweeted that she and C...

    Engaged pro wrestlers John Cena and Nikki Bella are ending their relationship.

    More >>

    Engaged pro wrestlers John Cena and Nikki Bella are ending their relationship.

    More >>

  • Allegiant Air under fire after '60 Minutes' safety report

    Allegiant Air under fire after '60 Minutes' safety report

    Monday, April 16 2018 7:18 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:18:44 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 10:29 AM EDT2018-04-16 14:29:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/David Becker, File). File - In this May 9, 2013, file photo, two Allegiant Air jets taxi at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. Shares of Allegiant Air’s parent company are tumbling in Monday, April 16, 2018, premarket trading follow...(AP Photo/David Becker, File). File - In this May 9, 2013, file photo, two Allegiant Air jets taxi at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. Shares of Allegiant Air’s parent company are tumbling in Monday, April 16, 2018, premarket trading follow...

    Allegiant Air is under fire following a "60 Minutes" investigation that is raising significant safety concerns.

    More >>

    Allegiant Air is under fire following a "60 Minutes" investigation that is raising significant safety concerns.

    More >>

  • Is Facebook really changing? Or just trimming its data haul?

    Is Facebook really changing? Or just trimming its data haul?

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 2:30 AM EDT2018-04-10 06:30:15 GMT
    Thursday, April 12 2018 3:31 PM EDT2018-04-12 19:31:58 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 26, 2018, file photo, a man poses for photos in front of a computer showing Facebook ad preferences pages in San Francisco. Lost amid a flurry of Facebook announcements about privacy settings and data ac...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 26, 2018, file photo, a man poses for photos in front of a computer showing Facebook ad preferences pages in San Francisco. Lost amid a flurry of Facebook announcements about privacy settings and data ac...

    It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.

    More >>

    It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.

    More >>
    •   

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor John Stamos is a father.

The 54-year-old announced on Instagram the birth of his son, Billy Stamos. Stamos says the child is named after the actor's father.

Stamos says, "From now on, the best part of me will always be my wife and son."

Stamos and 31-year-old Caitlin McHugh married in February.

His publicist says "Billy and Mom are both home and healthy."

Associated Press 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.