Hot Ticket: Help save a sea turtle by "adopting" one from Loggerhead Marinelife Center

Juno Beach, Fla. - Loggerhead Marinelife Center is a nonprofit sea turtle hospital in Juno Beach. Loggerhead's mission is to promote the conservation of ocean ecosystems with a focus on threatened or endangered sea turtles.

You can support Loggerhead Marinelife Center by “adopting” a sea turtle patient starting at just $35. Your adoption directly benefits the continued care and treatment of their sick and injured sea turtles or further study of the green, leatherback, and loggerhead sea turtles that nest on 9.5 miles of shore in Juno Beach, Jupiter and Tequesta.

With your donation, you will be providing the food, medication, hospital care, and tank maintenance critical to your adopted turtle’s health.

If you live local, you can always stop by and visit your adopted sea turtle! Weekly updates will be posted on their website as well so you can keep up with your turtle's medical progress.

