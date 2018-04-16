Local author aims to boost literacy rates

After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, April 9, 2018, to meet with Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Zuckerberg will testify Tuesd...

After a tough day before the Senate Tuesday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrapped up his two-day trip to Capitol Hill on Wednesday with testimony before a House committee. (Source: CNN/Pool/Senate TV)

It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 26, 2018, file photo, a man poses for photos in front of a computer showing Facebook ad preferences pages in San Francisco. Lost amid a flurry of Facebook announcements about privacy settings and data ac...

(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP). In this Tuesday, April 3, 2018, photo, John Cena, left, and Nikki Bella attend the LA Premiere of "Blockers" at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. On Sunday, April 15, 2018, Bella tweeted that she and C...

(AP Photo/David Becker, File). File - In this May 9, 2013, file photo, two Allegiant Air jets taxi at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. Shares of Allegiant Air’s parent company are tumbling in Monday, April 16, 2018, premarket trading follow...

James Patterson, the world's best selling author and Palm Beach resident, isn't kidding around when he says he wants young people to read and grow artistically and intellectually. He’s trying to boost literacy rates, starting right here in Florida.

For decades, Patterson has been scaring the daylights out of adults with his adventure novels. In the last few years, he’s been penning best-selling children’s books, and kids around the world have been devouring them.

“It’s not about selling books," Patterson said about dipping into the market for kids, “it’s that reading is the cornerstone and the nexus building block to everything.”

The books are part of Patterson’s crusade to bring up the reading level of kids here in Florida. “Currently, 43% of Florida kids don’t read at grade level. We have a program that can get that up to 80%,” Patterson said, “and that’s huge for kids and kids’ parents and for society!”

Patterson has partnered with the University of Florida and is working to get the program implemented in Florida first. Eventually he plans to carry it nationwide. At the same time, Patterson has been busy creating a new kids show called ‘Kid Stew,’ which reinforces his mission. The show encourages the love of reading by highlighting the arts, science and adventure.

“It’s a show that’s gonna make kids think, and wake them up, and get them interested in art and music. The show is a lotta fun,” Patterson said. “I just felt it would be good for kids, and make them better human beings”

‘Kid Stew’ airs weekly on PBS stations nationwide, but will keep its roots right here in South Florida. The entire cast is made up of kids from the Sunshine State, so keep an eye out as they use our community as a backdrop, fooling around and urging others to pick up a book.