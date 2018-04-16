LIVE: President in Hialeah, talks tax reform - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

LIVE: President in Hialeah, talks tax reform

WATCH President Trump speak at Hialeah roundtable:

 

 

PALM BEACH, Fla.-- President Donald Trump will head to South Florida on Monday afternoon ahead of a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

RELATED: More President Trump coverage

Trump left Washington, D.C. around 9:50 a.m. and landed in Miami shortly after noon.

Around 12:40 p.m., the president will hold a roundtable in Hialeah regarding tax cuts for small businesses.

President Trump will then depart Miami around 2:10 p.m. and arrive at Palm Beach International Airport around 2:45 p.m., while Abe will arrive Tuesday.

According to the White House, the president’s upcoming meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will be a focus of the meeting with the Japanese prime minister.

When Trump and Abe met at Mar-a-Lago last year, North Korea tested a ballistic missile.

The president and Japanese prime minister are also expected to discuss bilateral trade relationship between the two countries.

Last year, the president hosted the president of China and Abe, who is making his second trip to Mar-a-Lago.

Sheriff Ric Bradshaw spoke about the extra security for the meeting of the two world leaders.

"There’s a lot of different cultural things that they go through. Protesters are going to protest different things, and we need to pay attention to that, but we do our homework ahead of time, and we work with their security detail. It was a good exercise when the president of China was here," said Bradshaw.

Trump will depart Palm Beach County on Thursday.

