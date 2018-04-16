LIVE: President in Hialeah, talks tax reform

After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrapped up his two-day trip to Capitol Hill with testimony before a House committee Wednesday.

After a tough day before the Senate Tuesday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrapped up his two-day trip to Capitol Hill on Wednesday with testimony before a House committee. (Source: CNN/Pool/Senate TV)

It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.

Engaged pro wrestlers John Cena and Nikki Bella are ending their relationship.

Allegiant Air is under fire following a "60 Minutes" investigation that is raising significant safety concerns.

WATCH President Trump speak at Hialeah roundtable:

PALM BEACH, Fla.-- President Donald Trump will head to South Florida on Monday afternoon ahead of a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Trump left Washington, D.C. around 9:50 a.m. and landed in Miami shortly after noon.

Around 12:40 p.m., the president will hold a roundtable in Hialeah regarding tax cuts for small businesses.

President Trump will then depart Miami around 2:10 p.m. and arrive at Palm Beach International Airport around 2:45 p.m., while Abe will arrive Tuesday.

According to the White House, the president’s upcoming meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will be a focus of the meeting with the Japanese prime minister.

When Trump and Abe met at Mar-a-Lago last year, North Korea tested a ballistic missile.

The president and Japanese prime minister are also expected to discuss bilateral trade relationship between the two countries.

Last year, the president hosted the president of China and Abe, who is making his second trip to Mar-a-Lago.

Sheriff Ric Bradshaw spoke about the extra security for the meeting of the two world leaders.

"There’s a lot of different cultural things that they go through. Protesters are going to protest different things, and we need to pay attention to that, but we do our homework ahead of time, and we work with their security detail. It was a good exercise when the president of China was here," said Bradshaw.

Trump will depart Palm Beach County on Thursday.