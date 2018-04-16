Man guilty in death, dismemberment of student - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man guilty in death, dismemberment of student

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • Allegiant Air under fire after '60 Minutes' safety report

    Allegiant Air under fire after '60 Minutes' safety report

    Monday, April 16 2018 7:18 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:18:44 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 6:11 PM EDT2018-04-16 22:11:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/David Becker, File). File - In this May 9, 2013, file photo, two Allegiant Air jets taxi at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. Shares of Allegiant Air’s parent company are tumbling in Monday, April 16, 2018, premarket trading follow...(AP Photo/David Becker, File). File - In this May 9, 2013, file photo, two Allegiant Air jets taxi at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. Shares of Allegiant Air’s parent company are tumbling in Monday, April 16, 2018, premarket trading follow...

    Allegiant Air is under fire following a "60 Minutes" investigation that is raising significant safety concerns.

    More >>

    Allegiant Air is under fire following a "60 Minutes" investigation that is raising significant safety concerns.

    More >>

  • Engaged wrestlers John Cena and Nikki Bella break up

    Engaged wrestlers John Cena and Nikki Bella break up

    Sunday, April 15 2018 11:28 PM EDT2018-04-16 03:28:15 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-04-16 19:20:02 GMT
    (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP). In this Tuesday, April 3, 2018, photo, John Cena, left, and Nikki Bella attend the LA Premiere of "Blockers" at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. On Sunday, April 15, 2018, Bella tweeted that she and C...(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP). In this Tuesday, April 3, 2018, photo, John Cena, left, and Nikki Bella attend the LA Premiere of "Blockers" at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. On Sunday, April 15, 2018, Bella tweeted that she and C...

    Engaged pro wrestlers John Cena and Nikki Bella are ending their relationship.

    More >>

    Engaged pro wrestlers John Cena and Nikki Bella are ending their relationship.

    More >>

  • Is Facebook really changing? Or just trimming its data haul?

    Is Facebook really changing? Or just trimming its data haul?

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 2:30 AM EDT2018-04-10 06:30:15 GMT
    Thursday, April 12 2018 3:31 PM EDT2018-04-12 19:31:58 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 26, 2018, file photo, a man poses for photos in front of a computer showing Facebook ad preferences pages in San Francisco. Lost amid a flurry of Facebook announcements about privacy settings and data ac...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 26, 2018, file photo, a man poses for photos in front of a computer showing Facebook ad preferences pages in San Francisco. Lost amid a flurry of Facebook announcements about privacy settings and data ac...

    It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.

    More >>

    It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.

    More >>
    •   

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A 31-year-old man has been convicted of murder in the death of a Texas college student who died when they were having sex and whose body was found dismembered and burned.

A jury in Fort Worth deliberated for less than three hours Monday before convicting Charles Dean Bryant in the death of 24-year-old Jacqueline Vandagriff, a Texas Woman's University student.

Bryant also was found guilty of tampering with evidence.

Defense attorney Glynis McGinty argued that Vandagriff died accidentally during consensual sex with Bryant. She says a plastic tie was placed around Vandagriff's neck, causing asphyxiation.

McGinty says Bryant committed a crime by panicking and disposing of the woman's body in September 2016, but he did not commit murder.

Vandagriff's remains were found near a lake.

The punishment phase is underway.

Associated Press 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.