Man guilty in death, dismemberment of student

Monday, April 16 2018 7:18 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:18:44 GMT
Monday, April 16 2018 6:11 PM EDT2018-04-16 22:11:28 GMT
(AP Photo/David Becker, File). File - In this May 9, 2013, file photo, two Allegiant Air jets taxi at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. Shares of Allegiant Air’s parent company are tumbling in Monday, April 16, 2018, premarket trading follow...
Allegiant Air is under fire following a "60 Minutes" investigation that is raising significant safety concerns.
Sunday, April 15 2018 11:28 PM EDT2018-04-16 03:28:15 GMT
Monday, April 16 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-04-16 19:20:02 GMT
(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP). In this Tuesday, April 3, 2018, photo, John Cena, left, and Nikki Bella attend the LA Premiere of "Blockers" at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. On Sunday, April 15, 2018, Bella tweeted that she and C...
Engaged pro wrestlers John Cena and Nikki Bella are ending their relationship.
Tuesday, April 10 2018 2:30 AM EDT2018-04-10 06:30:15 GMT
Thursday, April 12 2018 3:31 PM EDT2018-04-12 19:31:58 GMT
(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 26, 2018, file photo, a man poses for photos in front of a computer showing Facebook ad preferences pages in San Francisco. Lost amid a flurry of Facebook announcements about privacy settings and data ac...
It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.
Tuesday, April 10 2018 12:21 AM EDT2018-04-10 04:21:00 GMT
Wednesday, April 11 2018 12:58 AM EDT2018-04-11 04:58:02 GMT
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, April 9, 2018, to meet with Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Zuckerberg will testify Tuesd...
After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public.