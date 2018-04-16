NYC jails to accommodate transgender inmates

Monday, April 16 2018 7:18 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:18:44 GMT
(AP Photo/David Becker, File). File - In this May 9, 2013, file photo, two Allegiant Air jets taxi at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. Shares of Allegiant Air’s parent company are tumbling in Monday, April 16, 2018, premarket trading follow...
Allegiant Air is under fire following a "60 Minutes" investigation that is raising significant safety concerns.
(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP). In this Tuesday, April 3, 2018, photo, John Cena, left, and Nikki Bella attend the LA Premiere of "Blockers" at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. On Sunday, April 15, 2018, Bella tweeted that she and C...
Engaged pro wrestlers John Cena and Nikki Bella are ending their relationship.
(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 26, 2018, file photo, a man poses for photos in front of a computer showing Facebook ad preferences pages in San Francisco. Lost amid a flurry of Facebook announcements about privacy settings and data ac...
It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, April 9, 2018, to meet with Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Zuckerberg will testify Tuesd...
After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public.
NEW YORK (AP) — Inmates in New York City's jail system will be housed with fellow inmates of the gender they identify with, officials said Monday.
The announcement by Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio and the city commissioner of human rights means New York will join San Francisco in establishing a policy to accommodate transgender inmates.
"Respecting someone's gender identity or gender expression is key in making sure that everyone in New York City is living with dignity and respect," said Carmelyn Malalis, the commissioner of human rights. "The fact that somebody's incarcerated or not doesn't really change that."
De Blasio signed an order in 2016 directing all city-owned schools, recreation centers and other buildings that have single-sex bathrooms and locker rooms to let people use the bathrooms of the gender they identify with.
The Department of Correction initially received a partial exemption from the order because of inmate safety concerns.
Under the new policy, the Department of Correction will house inmates consistent with their gender identity unless the outcome of a federally required safety assessment or the preferences of the inmate require alternative housing. A transgender housing unit is an option for some inmates.
The Department of Correction will have six months to implement the policy.
San Francisco officials announced in 2015 that it would house transgender inmates based on their gender identity.