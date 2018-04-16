PSL chooses road projects if sales tax hike pass - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PSL chooses road projects if sales tax hike pass

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • Allegiant Air under fire after '60 Minutes' safety report

    Allegiant Air under fire after '60 Minutes' safety report

    Monday, April 16 2018 7:18 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:18:44 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 6:11 PM EDT2018-04-16 22:11:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/David Becker, File). File - In this May 9, 2013, file photo, two Allegiant Air jets taxi at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. Shares of Allegiant Air’s parent company are tumbling in Monday, April 16, 2018, premarket trading follow...(AP Photo/David Becker, File). File - In this May 9, 2013, file photo, two Allegiant Air jets taxi at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. Shares of Allegiant Air’s parent company are tumbling in Monday, April 16, 2018, premarket trading follow...

    Allegiant Air is under fire following a "60 Minutes" investigation that is raising significant safety concerns.

    More >>

    Allegiant Air is under fire following a "60 Minutes" investigation that is raising significant safety concerns.

    More >>

  • Engaged wrestlers John Cena and Nikki Bella break up

    Engaged wrestlers John Cena and Nikki Bella break up

    Sunday, April 15 2018 11:28 PM EDT2018-04-16 03:28:15 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-04-16 19:20:02 GMT
    (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP). In this Tuesday, April 3, 2018, photo, John Cena, left, and Nikki Bella attend the LA Premiere of "Blockers" at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. On Sunday, April 15, 2018, Bella tweeted that she and C...(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP). In this Tuesday, April 3, 2018, photo, John Cena, left, and Nikki Bella attend the LA Premiere of "Blockers" at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. On Sunday, April 15, 2018, Bella tweeted that she and C...

    Engaged pro wrestlers John Cena and Nikki Bella are ending their relationship.

    More >>

    Engaged pro wrestlers John Cena and Nikki Bella are ending their relationship.

    More >>

  • Is Facebook really changing? Or just trimming its data haul?

    Is Facebook really changing? Or just trimming its data haul?

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 2:30 AM EDT2018-04-10 06:30:15 GMT
    Thursday, April 12 2018 3:31 PM EDT2018-04-12 19:31:58 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 26, 2018, file photo, a man poses for photos in front of a computer showing Facebook ad preferences pages in San Francisco. Lost amid a flurry of Facebook announcements about privacy settings and data ac...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 26, 2018, file photo, a man poses for photos in front of a computer showing Facebook ad preferences pages in San Francisco. Lost amid a flurry of Facebook announcements about privacy settings and data ac...

    It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.

    More >>

    It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.

    More >>
    •   

St. Lucie County currently faces a $600-million dollar backlog of road and other infrastructure projects. So it will be asking its residents to say "yes" to a 1/2 cent sales tax increase this November to ease that burden. 

Slowly, sidewalks are snaking their way through the heart of Port St. Lucie.

The newest stretch was just completed two weeks ago along Idol Avenue and leads to a charter school.

Still, the city is still playing catch up for decisions developers made 50 years ago.

“They built a city without sidewalks," said Mayor Greg Oravec.

Based on a resident survey, the Port St. Lucie City Council Monday approved a wish list for projects that would be funded if a 1/2 cent sales tax increase is approved by voters. It would bring in 88-million dollars to the city over the next decade.

The last county sales tax hike request In 2016 was shot down, and not one voting precinct in Port St. Lucie approved it.

“Back then, a different council had increased property taxes so that proposed sales tax came right on the back of an increase in property taxes," said Mayor Oravec.

Sidewalks wouldn’t be the only thing funded. A number of road improvement projects are planned including St. Lucie West Boulevard and Floresta Drive.

While there was nothing in the plans specific to the Tradition area, some residents there said they’re willing to listen.

"If everyone is convinced it’s going to be used for widening the right streets and go ahead with some of the capital projects that need to be done in Port St. Lucie, maybe the voters will put it through this time," said resident Ted Atkinson.

“It’s a tough decision to spend more money always but when they see what they’re going to get for their investment I think they’re going to vote yes," added the mayor.

The sales tax increase is expected to cost the average homeowner about 50 dollars over a year.

St. Lucie is trying to raise the sales tax to 7 cents, which would match Palm Beach, Indian River, and Okeechobee Counties.

St. Lucie County Commissioners will come up with their wish list of infrastructure projects at a meeting May 1.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.