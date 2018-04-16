Chihuahua shot twice by BB gun - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Chihuahua shot twice by BB gun

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • Allegiant Air under fire after '60 Minutes' safety report

    Allegiant Air under fire after '60 Minutes' safety report

    Monday, April 16 2018 7:18 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:18:44 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 6:11 PM EDT2018-04-16 22:11:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/David Becker, File). File - In this May 9, 2013, file photo, two Allegiant Air jets taxi at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. Shares of Allegiant Air’s parent company are tumbling in Monday, April 16, 2018, premarket trading follow...(AP Photo/David Becker, File). File - In this May 9, 2013, file photo, two Allegiant Air jets taxi at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. Shares of Allegiant Air’s parent company are tumbling in Monday, April 16, 2018, premarket trading follow...

    Allegiant Air is under fire following a "60 Minutes" investigation that is raising significant safety concerns.

    More >>

    Allegiant Air is under fire following a "60 Minutes" investigation that is raising significant safety concerns.

    More >>

  • Engaged wrestlers John Cena and Nikki Bella break up

    Engaged wrestlers John Cena and Nikki Bella break up

    Sunday, April 15 2018 11:28 PM EDT2018-04-16 03:28:15 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-04-16 19:20:02 GMT
    (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP). In this Tuesday, April 3, 2018, photo, John Cena, left, and Nikki Bella attend the LA Premiere of "Blockers" at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. On Sunday, April 15, 2018, Bella tweeted that she and C...(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP). In this Tuesday, April 3, 2018, photo, John Cena, left, and Nikki Bella attend the LA Premiere of "Blockers" at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. On Sunday, April 15, 2018, Bella tweeted that she and C...

    Engaged pro wrestlers John Cena and Nikki Bella are ending their relationship.

    More >>

    Engaged pro wrestlers John Cena and Nikki Bella are ending their relationship.

    More >>

  • Is Facebook really changing? Or just trimming its data haul?

    Is Facebook really changing? Or just trimming its data haul?

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 2:30 AM EDT2018-04-10 06:30:15 GMT
    Thursday, April 12 2018 3:31 PM EDT2018-04-12 19:31:58 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 26, 2018, file photo, a man poses for photos in front of a computer showing Facebook ad preferences pages in San Francisco. Lost amid a flurry of Facebook announcements about privacy settings and data ac...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 26, 2018, file photo, a man poses for photos in front of a computer showing Facebook ad preferences pages in San Francisco. Lost amid a flurry of Facebook announcements about privacy settings and data ac...

    It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.

    More >>

    It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.

    More >>
    •   

An angry pet owner is warning other animal lovers of a problem in her Loxahatchee neighborhood, BB guns. 

Someone shot Jacqueline Orris' four pound Chihuahua Piglet and now she says something must be done. 

Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control said it's a clear case of animal cruelty and all too common. From time to time ACC officers have received reports and come across animals shot by BBs. 

In Orris' case, she says her tiny Chihuahua needed surgery. 

"There's people out there that want to hurt, it's not right," said Orris. 

Piglet's tail is wagging now and he's back to his curious and energetic self, but on Easter Sunday the pup had quite the scare.

"Thankfully he's alive," said Orris. "The vet said you're extremely lucky. If it was a half a centimeter closer, he would have been dead."

Orris had family and friends over that day. They were in and out of the home and so was Piglet. 

"My yard is fenced in except for that little gap that's under the gate," Orris added.

That's how she thinks Piglet got out. When he came back, he was yelping and crying. 

"He was at the door screaming in pain. We opened the door and we realized he was shot," she said.

He had 2 BB wounds to the chest and side. Orris said he needed surgery because of how deep the BB pierced his skin. 

"I'm angry, I'm angry," she said.

PBC ACC said they see it way too often. 

"There are more intelligent ways to deal with nuisance animal in your yard," said Captain David Walesky, Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control. 

It is also illegal to shoot an animal even with a BB gun for being a nuisance on your property. 

"It was intentional," said Orris. "This is a problem."

Orris said she's read about this happening in her community through social media. Piglet survived with battle scars, but Orris is hoping to educated others so this doesn't happen again to another pet. 

"It is a felony to intentionally cause pain and suffering to a domestic animal," added Captain Walesky.

Orris reported the incident to PBSO and ACC. If you find a dog or cat on your property that is creating a nuisance, ACC says you can scare it away by spraying it with a hose or by making noise. You can also trap the animal and call out an ACC officer to remove it. 

Pet owners should also know the leash laws in their county and keep their pets fenced in. 

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.