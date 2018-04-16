Flu season is not over yet

Monday, April 16 2018 7:18 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:18:44 GMT
Monday, April 16 2018 6:11 PM EDT2018-04-16 22:11:28 GMT
(AP Photo/David Becker, File). File - In this May 9, 2013, file photo, two Allegiant Air jets taxi at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. Shares of Allegiant Air’s parent company are tumbling in Monday, April 16, 2018, premarket trading follow...
Allegiant Air is under fire following a "60 Minutes" investigation that is raising significant safety concerns.
Sunday, April 15 2018 11:28 PM EDT2018-04-16 03:28:15 GMT
Monday, April 16 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-04-16 19:20:02 GMT
(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP). In this Tuesday, April 3, 2018, photo, John Cena, left, and Nikki Bella attend the LA Premiere of "Blockers" at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. On Sunday, April 15, 2018, Bella tweeted that she and C...
Engaged pro wrestlers John Cena and Nikki Bella are ending their relationship.
Tuesday, April 10 2018 2:30 AM EDT2018-04-10 06:30:15 GMT
Thursday, April 12 2018 3:31 PM EDT2018-04-12 19:31:58 GMT
(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 26, 2018, file photo, a man poses for photos in front of a computer showing Facebook ad preferences pages in San Francisco. Lost amid a flurry of Facebook announcements about privacy settings and data ac...
It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.
Tuesday, April 10 2018 12:21 AM EDT2018-04-10 04:21:00 GMT
Wednesday, April 11 2018 12:58 AM EDT2018-04-11 04:58:02 GMT
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, April 9, 2018, to meet with Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Zuckerberg will testify Tuesd...
After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public.
Just when you thought it was over, the flu is making a comeback.
According to the health department the overall number of flu cases continues to drop, however there has been an unusual spike in influenza B. The uptick happened about three weeks ago and hasn’t fallen yet. Influenza A was the dominant strain for most of the season.
Doctors say it is unusual to see this many flu cases so late in the season and it could continue into May.
"They should keep away from crowded places.Wash hands regularly. Eat well. Sleep well,” Said Dr. Alice Blavo, a pediatrician at West Boca Medical Center.
The health department says it will continue monitoring the flu throughout the county.
"Usually, by mid-March we’re pretty much done everything continues week after week to go down down down until you get to May 1st. And unfortunately we’re not seeing that yet,” said Palm Beach County Health Department spokesperson Tim O’Connor. "We’re at mid-April, and we’re not seeing a downturn, so it’s going to go on for a little bit of time.”