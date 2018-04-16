Grandparents Against Guns stand up for change - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Grandparents Against Guns stand up for change

Seniors in Delray Beach got together with younger generations to talk about reducing gun violence. 

They have created a group, Grandparents Against Guns,' after seeing students in Parkland and across the country stand up for change. 

They too want an opportunity to join them. They say the goal is to get every generation out to the polls, because each one of us has to bring about change. 

 

