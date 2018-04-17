Send comments regarding PB Co. school police - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Send comments regarding PB Co. school police

The Palm Beach County School District on Tuesday will welcome a team to assess the district's police department.

The Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation will begin examining all aspects of the district's police department's policies and procedures. 

The district said the school's police department has to comply with approximately 260 standards in order to receive accredited status.  

As part of the district's assessment, the public is invited to offer comments to the assessment team. 

For more information regarding CFA or offer comment about the school police's ability to meet accreditation, send an email to info@flaccreditation.org or write to:

CFA
P.O. Box 1489
Tallahassee, FL 32302
 

A copy of the standards is available through the CFA website.

Once the assessors complete their review of the agency, they report back to the full commission, which will then decide if the agency is to receive accredited status.  School police's accreditation is for three years

