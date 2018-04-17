Driver killed after crashing stolen BMW in WPB

The disgraced former movie mogul also is under investigation in London and Los Angeles.

Harvey Weinstein to turn himself in to New York Police on sex crime charges

China says it will "firmly defend" its rights and interests against what it calls the Trump administration's abuse of national security provisions in trade.

(Chinatopix via AP). In this Jan. 14, 2015 photo, Chinese customs officials inspect cars being loaded for export at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. China said Thursday, May 24, 2018, that it will "firmly defend" its rights and i...

Protests worldwide against US idea of auto import tariffs

The world was losing a "great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth," Trump said.

Trump cancels summit with Kim, North Korea says 'world's desire' that it go on

Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - The driver of a stolen vehicle died Monday evening in West Palm Beach after crashing into another vehicle while traveling at a high-rate of speed and running a red light.

The West Palm Beach Police Department said the fatal wreck occurred at 7 p.m. at the intersection of 45th Street and Village Boulevard.

Investigators said a newer-model BMW, that was was reported stolen, was speeding and heading east at a high rate of speed when it ran a red light at the intersection.

The BMW hit a Honda Accord, which was turning south onto Village Boulevard from eastbound 45th Street. The BMW then continued southeast, hitting a sign.

The driver of the BMW was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

The driver of the Honda suffered a minor injury and was transported to a local hospital.

Anyone who witnessed the crash should contact the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900.

