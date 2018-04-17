Driver killed after crashing stolen BMW in WPB - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Driver killed after crashing stolen BMW in WPB

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - The driver of a stolen vehicle died Monday evening in West Palm Beach after crashing into another vehicle while traveling at a high-rate of speed and running a red light.

The West Palm Beach Police Department said the fatal wreck occurred at 7 p.m. at the intersection of 45th Street and Village Boulevard.

Investigators said a newer-model BMW, that was was reported stolen, was speeding and heading east at a high rate of speed when it ran a red light at the intersection.

The BMW hit a Honda Accord, which was turning south onto Village Boulevard from eastbound 45th Street. The BMW then continued southeast, hitting a sign.

The driver of the BMW was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.  His name has not been released.

The driver of the Honda suffered a minor injury and was transported to a local hospital. 

Anyone who witnessed the crash should contact the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900.

