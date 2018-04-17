New facility bringing 380 jobs to PB Gardens - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

New facility bringing 380 jobs to PB Gardens

Gov. Rick Scott will be in Palm Beach Gardens on Tuesday to announce the opening of a new facility that will bring 380 new jobs to the area. 

Scott is scheduled to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony at United Technologies Corporation at 9:25 a.m.

The facility is located on Pasteur Boulevard near Donald Ross Boulevard and Interstate 95.

UTC is a large contractor for the U.S. government, developing aircraft engines, aerospace technologies and other industrial products.

 

 

                 

