21-Year-old man killed in Fort Pierce shooting

A 21-year-old man was killed in a double shooting Monday night in Fort Pierce. 

Officers said they responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of North 31st St. at about 6:20 p.m.

When they arrived, they found one victim, Mizee Hodge, 21, of Fort  Pierce, in a vehicle near Avenue I and North 31st Street. 

They found the other shooting victim, an 18-year-old man whose name has not been released, a block away near Avenue K and 31st Street. 

Both men were taken to a local hospital where Hodges later died.  

The 18-year-old man was treated for an injury that was not life threatening.

Police said detectives canvassed the neighborhoods overnight looking for witnesses and the gunman.

There is no suspect information or motive available at this time. This case remains active and under investigation.

Contact the Detective Ludmila Quintao at 772-467-6862 or Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477 if you can help in the case.

Police said this Fort Pierce's second homicide of 2018.

