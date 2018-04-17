21-Year-old man killed in Fort Pierce shooting

The disgraced former movie mogul also is under investigation in London and Los Angeles.

Harvey Weinstein to turn himself in to New York Police on sex crime charges

China says it will "firmly defend" its rights and interests against what it calls the Trump administration's abuse of national security provisions in trade.

(Chinatopix via AP). In this Jan. 14, 2015 photo, Chinese customs officials inspect cars being loaded for export at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. China said Thursday, May 24, 2018, that it will "firmly defend" its rights and i...

Protests worldwide against US idea of auto import tariffs

The world was losing a "great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth," Trump said.

Trump cancels summit with Kim, North Korea says 'world's desire' that it go on

Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....

A 21-year-old man was killed in a double shooting Monday night in Fort Pierce.

Officers said they responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of North 31st St. at about 6:20 p.m.

When they arrived, they found one victim, Mizee Hodge, 21, of Fort Pierce, in a vehicle near Avenue I and North 31st Street.

They found the other shooting victim, an 18-year-old man whose name has not been released, a block away near Avenue K and 31st Street.

Both men were taken to a local hospital where Hodges later died.

The 18-year-old man was treated for an injury that was not life threatening.

Police said detectives canvassed the neighborhoods overnight looking for witnesses and the gunman.

There is no suspect information or motive available at this time. This case remains active and under investigation.

Contact the Detective Ludmila Quintao at 772-467-6862 or Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477 if you can help in the case.

Police said this Fort Pierce's second homicide of 2018.