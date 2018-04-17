Bystanders rescue couple from burning vehicle - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Bystanders rescue couple from burning vehicle

Some brave bystanders are being crediting with rescuing a man and woman from their burning vehicle after a serious crash Monday in St. Lucie County.

At 2:35 p.m., the St. Lucie County Fire District said they received a call that a vehicle had flipped and was on fire in front of a McDonald's at the intersection of Indrio Road and Kings Highway.

Rescue crews arrived and transported a man and woman to a local hospital in serious condition.

The fire district said if not for the bystanders' quick actions, "this could have been a very different outcome."

