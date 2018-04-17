New facility bringing 480 new jobs to PB Gardens

The disgraced former movie mogul also is under investigation in London and Los Angeles.

Harvey Weinstein to turn himself in to New York Police on sex crime charges

China says it will "firmly defend" its rights and interests against what it calls the Trump administration's abuse of national security provisions in trade.

(Chinatopix via AP). In this Jan. 14, 2015 photo, Chinese customs officials inspect cars being loaded for export at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. China said Thursday, May 24, 2018, that it will "firmly defend" its rights and i...

The world was losing a "great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth," Trump said.

Trump cancels summit with Kim, North Korea says 'world's desire' that it go on

Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. - Gov. Rick Scott is in Palm Beach Gardens on Tuesday to announce the opening of a new facility that is bringing hundreds of new jobs to the city.

Scott attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony at United Technologies Corporation at 9:25 a.m.

The 224,000 square-foot facility is located on Pasteur Boulevard near Donald Ross Boulevard and Interstate 95.

Scott said UTC has committed to creating 100 additional positions for a total of 480 jobs at the facility.

"UTC will be adding to its many accomplishments in Florida and creating an additional 100 jobs for families in Palm Beach County. With Florida’s beautiful weather, low taxes and business-friendly policies, it’s easy to understand why UTC picked Florida over other locations in the Southeast for its new facility," said Scott in a written statement.

UTC Climate, Controls & Security creates heating, ventilating, air conditioning and refrigeration systems, building controls and automation and fire and security systems.

"The City of Palm Beach Gardens is honored the Carrier Corporation, an affiliate of UTC has made our City their home. Palm Beach Gardens strives to have industries bring knowledge, innovation and technology to our community. Carrier/UTC fits our goal of delivering economic development especially with the promise of 450 high quality jobs to our residents. The five-year local economic impact is $660 million. Taking advantage of the City’s tools for economic development, Carrier/UTC received their building permits in a record 58 days using our expedited permitting process. It is every City’s dream to have this caliber of a corporation. We look forward to the success of Carrier Corporations Center for Intelligent Buildings," said Palm Beach Gardens Mayor Maria Marino in a written statement.

UTC also announced Tuesday it is donating $500,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Palm Beach County for the construction of a new teen center in Belle Glade.

