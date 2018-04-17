New facility bringing 480 new jobs to PB Gardens

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. - Gov. Rick Scott is in Palm Beach Gardens on Tuesday to announce the opening of a new facility that is bringing hundreds of new jobs to the city.
Scott attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony at United Technologies Corporation at 9:25 a.m.
The 224,000 square-foot facility is located on Pasteur Boulevard near Donald Ross Boulevard and Interstate 95.
Scott said UTC has committed to creating 100 additional positions for a total of 480 jobs at the facility.
"UTC will be adding to its many accomplishments in Florida and creating an additional 100 jobs for families in Palm Beach County. With Florida’s beautiful weather, low taxes and business-friendly policies, it’s easy to understand why UTC picked Florida over other locations in the Southeast for its new facility," said Scott in a written statement.
UTC Climate, Controls & Security creates heating, ventilating, air conditioning and refrigeration systems, building controls and automation and fire and security systems.
"The City of Palm Beach Gardens is honored the Carrier Corporation, an affiliate of UTC has made our City their home. Palm Beach Gardens strives to have industries bring knowledge, innovation and technology to our community. Carrier/UTC fits our goal of delivering economic development especially with the promise of 450 high quality jobs to our residents. The five-year local economic impact is $660 million. Taking advantage of the City’s tools for economic development, Carrier/UTC received their building permits in a record 58 days using our expedited permitting process. It is every City’s dream to have this caliber of a corporation. We look forward to the success of Carrier Corporations Center for Intelligent Buildings," said Palm Beach Gardens Mayor Maria Marino in a written statement.
UTC also announced Tuesday it is donating $500,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Palm Beach County for the construction of a new teen center in Belle Glade.
