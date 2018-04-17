Prostitute accused of setting up John to rob him

The disgraced former movie mogul also is under investigation in London and Los Angeles.

Harvey Weinstein to turn himself in to New York Police on sex crime charges

China says it will "firmly defend" its rights and interests against what it calls the Trump administration's abuse of national security provisions in trade.

(Chinatopix via AP). In this Jan. 14, 2015 photo, Chinese customs officials inspect cars being loaded for export at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. China said Thursday, May 24, 2018, that it will "firmly defend" its rights and i...

The world was losing a "great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth," Trump said.

Trump cancels summit with Kim, North Korea says 'world's desire' that it go on

Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....

A woman known to authorities as a prostitute is accused of setting up one of her Johns to be robbed.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office detectives say Christina Chiesa, 36, had sex with a man for money and then signaled for Robert Jones, 26, and two other men to steal from him.

Surveillance video captured the victim having sex with Chiesa behind a dumpster behind the shopping plaza near S Military Tr and Cresthaven Blvd in suburban West Palm Beach on April 10, according to an arrest report.

Jones is seen on video walking up to them, pulling out a knife, swinging it at the victim, the report states. “I’m gonna open you up, give me the money,” Jones allegedly told the victim.

The victim told detectives he was able to fight off Jones until Chiesa signaled for two other men to come over. He said the men punched and cut him in the face. He said one of the wounds was so deep that he needed stitches.

The suspects stole $180 out of his wallet and his beach cruiser bicycle. He said he was able to grab his wallet back from Chiesa.

Days later, a deputy recognized Chiesa and Jones from the surveillance video. The two other men were not identified in the report.

Chiesa was arrested on April 11 and Jones was arrested on April 13. They are being held at the Palm Beach County Jail without bond.

They are facing charges of robbery and aggravated battery.

Chiesa has been convicted of prostitution three times in Palm Beach County.