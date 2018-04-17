Ammo, guitar taken in Port St. Lucie burglaries - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Ammo, guitar taken in Port St. Lucie burglaries

Port St. Lucie police are investigating two store burglaries that took place just hours apart.

The first happened Monday around 8:15 p.m. at Bayshore Pawn in the 1800 block of SW Bayshore Boulevard.

Police said a man entered by smashing a front window. They said that when he was unable to smash a glass counter with a rock he stole a guitar.

He's described as 18-25 years old and approximately 5'10"-6'2" tall. He was wearing light colored pants, a black shirt with a faded circle on the back, black shoes with white soles and traveled in a dark gray Nissan Altima.

About two-and-a-half hours later Alter Arms Gun Shop was burglarized.

A concrete block was used to break into the store in the 1800 block of SW Biltmore Street, according to police.

About 15 boxes of ammunition were taken by a person leaving in a dark gray Nissan Altima. 

If you have any information you are asked to call Port St. Lucie Police at (772) 871-5001, Detective Pete Chunn at (772) 871-5053, or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS.

