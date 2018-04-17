Teen with gun at school may be charged as adult - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Teen with gun at school may be charged as adult

The State Attorney's Office is taking steps to charge a 17-year-old as an adult for bringing a gun to a Port St. Lucie school last week. 

Tavaress Smith was in court Tuesday morning, accused of bringing a loaded gun onto the Port St. Lucie High School campus with 70 rounds.

Smith is also charged with grand theft because police say Smith stole the gun. 

The assistant state attorney told WPTV they are working to charge Smith as an adult before he is released from his 21-day hold at the detention center. 

