Judge issues ruling about Hadley testing data

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla.-- A judge in the Tyler Hadley case ruled Tuesday the state has the right to see specific testing data from a neuropsychologist who recently interviewed the killer.
That defense witness testified over the phone he might be breaching his contract with the companies that created the specific tests if he turned over the data to someone who was not an expert in the field.
The defense added it had no issues with turning over the information, but wanted it presented to the state’s expert, as opposed to the prosecutor.
"The defense has nothing to hide on the results… but we had a hearing anyway," said 19th Circuit Public Defender Diamond Litty
“I have a right to see the information upon which they’re rendering their information. That’s how the law works and how it’s been working since the beginning of time," said 19th Judicial Circuit Chief Assistant State Attorney Tom Bakedahl.
The judge ruled the testing data would be turned over to the state’s expert but with no restrictions on who could see it afterward.
Hadley was 17 when he killed his parents with a hammer in 2011, then threw a party in their Port St. Lucie home with the bodies still inside.
He was given two life sentences in 2014 but was granted a sentencing do-over because of how the court now sentences juveniles convicted of murder.
Hadley's resentencing hearing is set for October 1st.