Judge issues ruling about Hadley testing data

The disgraced former movie mogul also is under investigation in London and Los Angeles.

Harvey Weinstein to turn himself in to New York Police on sex crime charges

China says it will "firmly defend" its rights and interests against what it calls the Trump administration's abuse of national security provisions in trade.

(Chinatopix via AP). In this Jan. 14, 2015 photo, Chinese customs officials inspect cars being loaded for export at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. China said Thursday, May 24, 2018, that it will "firmly defend" its rights and i...

The world was losing a "great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth," Trump said.

Trump cancels summit with Kim, North Korea says 'world's desire' that it go on

Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla.-- A judge in the Tyler Hadley case ruled Tuesday the state has the right to see specific testing data from a neuropsychologist who recently interviewed the killer.

That defense witness testified over the phone he might be breaching his contract with the companies that created the specific tests if he turned over the data to someone who was not an expert in the field.

The defense added it had no issues with turning over the information, but wanted it presented to the state’s expert, as opposed to the prosecutor.

"The defense has nothing to hide on the results… but we had a hearing anyway," said 19th Circuit Public Defender Diamond Litty

“I have a right to see the information upon which they’re rendering their information. That’s how the law works and how it’s been working since the beginning of time," said 19th Judicial Circuit Chief Assistant State Attorney Tom Bakedahl.

The judge ruled the testing data would be turned over to the state’s expert but with no restrictions on who could see it afterward.

Hadley was 17 when he killed his parents with a hammer in 2011, then threw a party in their Port St. Lucie home with the bodies still inside.

He was given two life sentences in 2014 but was granted a sentencing do-over because of how the court now sentences juveniles convicted of murder.

Hadley’s resentencing hearing is set for October 1st.

