Korean peace talks have Trump's blessing

Korean peace talks have Trump's blessing

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (AP) --  President Donald Trump says conversations between North and South Korea to end their decades-long war have his blessing.

Speaking as he welcomed Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to his private club in Florida, Trump confirmed that the two Koreas are negotiating an end to hostilities.

A meeting between North Korea's Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in is expected in next week.

Trump said the leaders "do have my blessing" to discuss an official end to the war.

Meanwhile, Trump says five locations are under consideration for the historic U.S.-North Korea meeting

