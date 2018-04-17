Officer who shot unarmed man gets his job back - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Officer who shot unarmed man gets his job back

FORT PIERCE, Fla. -- A Fort Pierce police officer involved in the deadly 2016 shooting of an unarmed man will get his job back.

Sergeant Brian MacNaught and a second officer were fired for policy violations related to the shooting death of DeMarcus Semer.

In a letter sent to Commissioners, MacNaught will be reinstated with back pay and benefits to begin no later than June 1, 2018.

