Man rescued from car stuck on train tracks

The disgraced former movie mogul also is under investigation in London and Los Angeles.

Harvey Weinstein to turn himself in to New York Police on sex crime charges

China says it will "firmly defend" its rights and interests against what it calls the Trump administration's abuse of national security provisions in trade.

(Chinatopix via AP). In this Jan. 14, 2015 photo, Chinese customs officials inspect cars being loaded for export at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. China said Thursday, May 24, 2018, that it will "firmly defend" its rights and i...

The world was losing a "great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth," Trump said.

Trump cancels summit with Kim, North Korea says 'world's desire' that it go on

Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....

It was a wrong turn that could have ended his life. A 90-year-old Port St. Lucie veteran says he's just happy to be alive.

Arnold Marks says he got the thrill of a lifetime on Saturday when he along with dozens of other veterans took an "honor flight" to visit Washington D.C.

But after the trip is when his day took a dark turn.

"Here you got a guy who fought in the Korean War and this is one of the scariest things in his life he's encountered," Officer David Jacobson said.

After the flight, Marks was bussed from West Palm Beach to Stuart where he got in his car to head to his home in Port St. Lucie.

When he reached an intersection Stuart locals call "Confusion Corner", he took a wrong turn and ended up on the train tracks.

"I didn't have time to think I just had to act," Officer Jacobson said.

Officer Jacobson was across the street when he saw the car on the tracks. He ran to help Marks and that's when he saw the lights.

"I could see the train coming at me I could see the railroad arm crossings at St. Lucie coming down, which is like a block away from here and when I got the gentleman out of the car just as we got past the railroad arms on this side they began to come down on us," he recalled.

Officer Jacobson says he was able to get him and Marks to safety. A short while later he noticed the train conductor stopped the train.

An outcome Marks' wife couldn't be more happy about.

"57 years and I'm keeping him for a while," she said.

Marks says after the incident the officers involved paid his tow bill and they followed him home to make sure he made it inside safely.