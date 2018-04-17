Nun gets restaurant booth named after her

At the Denny’s along US 1 in Port St. Lucie, is one customer everyone knows.
Not a lot of people turn 100, and not a lot of people eat at the same place day after day, for decades.
Sister Marie Alice Lagace was greeted with a rendition of Happy Birthday on the trumpet Tuesday.
“She always has a kind word and a gentle way of always making you feel good," said Denny's General Manager Maurice Warrington.
Port St. Lucie Mayor Greg Oravec offered a proclamation and a funny gift, a ruler with the city logo.
But the biggest honor would be fixed to her usual booth in back, a booth now renamed for her.“I just love it and I find the beauty in all of these people," said Sister Marie Alice.
Parishioners from Holy Family Catholic Church take turns driving her here, and they can’t take her anywhere else.
“Some of them ask me we’re going to eat somewhere, you coming with us? Nope. I’m coming here," said Sister Marie Alice.
She orders the same thing every day: one egg, one toast, grape jelly, and coffee.
Although Tuesday, cake was the substitute.
Parishioners who ask her the secret to a healthy, long, life get a simple answer.
“Love God.. smile.. relax," said Aleen Stanton with Holy Family.
Sister Marie Alice has been on mission trips around the globe.
For the past 25 years, her daily trip has been to see her friends off US 1.
“The idea is we’re together. And God is in you and God is in me.”
Denny's gave her a gift card they hope she can use for another hundred years.