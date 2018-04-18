Nun gets restaurant booth named in her honor

The disgraced former movie mogul also is under investigation in London and Los Angeles.

The disgraced former movie mogul also is under investigation in London and Los Angeles.

Harvey Weinstein to turn himself in to New York Police on sex crime charges

Harvey Weinstein to turn himself in to New York Police on sex crime charges

China says it will "firmly defend" its rights and interests against what it calls the Trump administration's abuse of national security provisions in trade.

China says it will "firmly defend" its rights and interests against what it calls the Trump administration's abuse of national security provisions in trade.

(Chinatopix via AP). In this Jan. 14, 2015 photo, Chinese customs officials inspect cars being loaded for export at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. China said Thursday, May 24, 2018, that it will "firmly defend" its rights and i...

(Chinatopix via AP). In this Jan. 14, 2015 photo, Chinese customs officials inspect cars being loaded for export at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. China said Thursday, May 24, 2018, that it will "firmly defend" its rights and i...

Protests worldwide against US idea of auto import tariffs

Protests worldwide against US idea of auto import tariffs

The world was losing a "great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth," Trump said.

The world was losing a "great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth," Trump said.

Trump cancels summit with Kim, North Korea says 'world's desire' that it go on

Trump cancels summit with Kim, North Korea says 'world's desire' that it go on

Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....

At the Denny’s along US 1 in Port St. Lucie, is one customer everyone knows.

Not a lot of people turn 100, and not a lot of people eat at the same place day after day, for decades.

Sister Marie Alice Lagace was greeted with a rendition of Happy Birthday on the trumpet Tuesday.

“She always has a kind word and a gentle way of always making you feel good," said Denny's General Manager Maurice Warrington.

Port St. Lucie Mayor Greg Oravec offered a proclamation and a funny gift, a ruler with the city logo.

But the biggest honor would be fixed to her usual booth in back, a booth now renamed for her.“I just love it and I find the beauty in all of these people," said Sister Marie Alice.

Parishioners from Holy Family Catholic Church take turns driving her here, and they can’t take her anywhere else.

“Some of them ask me we’re going to eat somewhere, you coming with us? Nope. I’m coming here," said Sister Marie Alice.

She orders the same thing every day: one egg, one toast, grape jelly and coffee.

Although Tuesday, cake was the substitute.

Parishioners who ask her the secret to a healthy, long, life get a simple answer.

“Love God.. smile.. relax," said Aleen Stanton with Holy Family.

Sister Marie Alice has been on mission trips around the globe.

For the past 25 years, her daily trip has been to see her friends off US 1.

“The idea is we’re together. And God is in you and God is in me.”

Denny's gave her a gift card they hope she can use for another hundred years.