Person hurt in hit-and-run at I-95 & Gateway Boulevard in Boynton Beach

The disgraced former movie mogul also is under investigation in London and Los Angeles.

The disgraced former movie mogul also is under investigation in London and Los Angeles.

Harvey Weinstein to turn himself in to New York Police on sex crime charges

Harvey Weinstein to turn himself in to New York Police on sex crime charges

China says it will "firmly defend" its rights and interests against what it calls the Trump administration's abuse of national security provisions in trade.

China says it will "firmly defend" its rights and interests against what it calls the Trump administration's abuse of national security provisions in trade.

(Chinatopix via AP). In this Jan. 14, 2015 photo, Chinese customs officials inspect cars being loaded for export at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. China said Thursday, May 24, 2018, that it will "firmly defend" its rights and i...

(Chinatopix via AP). In this Jan. 14, 2015 photo, Chinese customs officials inspect cars being loaded for export at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. China said Thursday, May 24, 2018, that it will "firmly defend" its rights and i...

The world was losing a "great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth," Trump said.

The world was losing a "great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth," Trump said.

Trump cancels summit with Kim, North Korea says 'world's desire' that it go on

Trump cancels summit with Kim, North Korea says 'world's desire' that it go on

Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - A hit-and-run crash near Gateway Boulevard and Interstate 95 in Boynton Beach sent a woman to the hospital with serious injuries early Wednesday morning.

The victim's family said the violence was sparked from a domestic incident between two women.

FOX 29 spoke with a woman who said her sister, Ericka Edwards, is the victim in the case.

FHP spokesman Lt. Alvaro A. Feola said Edwards, 29, was taken to Delray Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and is in critical but stable condition.

A car connected to the case was found with blood on it at a Boynton Beach home near Seacrest Boulevard. At midday, a trooper was spotted guarding it until they received a search warrant.

Ericka’s sister, Dominique Edwards, said the victim was coming home from taping an episode of "The Jerry Springer Show.”

She said when her sister’s girlfriend picked her up at the airport, the two got into a fight. Ericka got out of the car, and that’s when she was hit, said the victim's sister.

“She ended up getting in the car with her … She’s fighting for her life, head bleeding from the brain, shoulder is just straight bone, no flesh, both of her hips broken,” said Dominique Edwards.

She said Ericka is conscious but has a breathing tube, so she can’t communicate right now.

Edwards' girlfriend, LiShell Jacobs, told FOX 29 she was driving the car when Edwards jumped out. Jacobs denied hitting Edwards with the car.

“That's not true. How could I run her over when I’m in a moving vehicle and she jumps out?” said Jacobs.

Jacobs said she loves Edwards and is cooperating with investigators.

"I wish my baby would’ve never jumped out of my car while it was moving. I wish that her family stop with the lies," said Jacobs.

FHP is investigating the case as aggravated battery with a motor vehicle, according to Feola. Investigators are actively interviewing witnesses and working to gather information and evidence.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.