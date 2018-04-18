Man shot in West Palm Beach near nightclub - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man shot in West Palm Beach near nightclub

Police are searching for the person who shot a man off Old Okeechobee Road early Wednesday morning.

Detectives were called to Rain Nightclub around 3:50 a.m. after a man was shot in the hip.

At 4:30 a.m., investigators were spotted searching the surrounding area for the shooter.

No other details were immediately available.

