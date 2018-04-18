Hearing held in Nouman Raja case

A hearing was held Wednesday morning for a former Palm Beach Gardens officer accused of shooting and killing a local musician at the PGA Boulevard in 2015.
Nouman Raja's defense attorneys want to know which shot was the one that killed Corey Jones.
During the hearing, the defense said they do not believe the state has turned over all of the evidence in the case, citing conflicting deposition and expert witness opinions.
Raja’s lawyer asked the court to make the state turn over all opinions from their retained expert.
An attorney for the state rebuked that, "It's not our job to do our job for them."
The state says Raja’s attorney did not inform their own expert witness of the state’s witness’ testimony before a deposition, saying there’s no other evidence that led the state’s witness to opine that the shooting was not justifiable.
The state’s witness was asked during the deposition if he thought the shooting was justified and said he didn’t have an opinion. Other documents from the state say he thought the shooting was not justified.
Raja’s attorney says it does not add up.
The judge then allowed the defense to take another deposition of that specific state witness to ask when did he reach his opinion and when did he disclose it to the state.
The judge wants to know if attorneys are ready for stand your ground hearings in May and will not grant any other continuances on the stand your ground.
Raja’s defense says it will have another motion to argue before the stand your ground hearings in May to exclude a state’s witness testimony.
The state assured the judge it is following the law and has turned over everything in discovery.
Raja faces attempted murder and manslaughter charges. The trial is scheduled to begin July 16.Scripps Only Content 2018