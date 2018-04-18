Hearing held in Nouman Raja case

The disgraced former movie mogul also is under investigation in London and Los Angeles.

Harvey Weinstein to turn himself in to New York Police on sex crime charges

China says it will "firmly defend" its rights and interests against what it calls the Trump administration's abuse of national security provisions in trade.

(Chinatopix via AP). In this Jan. 14, 2015 photo, Chinese customs officials inspect cars being loaded for export at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. China said Thursday, May 24, 2018, that it will "firmly defend" its rights and i...

The world was losing a "great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth," Trump said.

Trump cancels summit with Kim, North Korea says 'world's desire' that it go on

Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....

A hearing was held Wednesday morning for a former Palm Beach Gardens officer accused of shooting and killing a local musician at the PGA Boulevard in 2015.

Nouman Raja's defense attorneys want to know which shot was the one that killed Corey Jones.

During the hearing, the defense said they do not believe the state has turned over all of the evidence in the case, citing conflicting deposition and expert witness opinions.

Raja’s lawyer asked the court to make the state turn over all opinions from their retained expert.

An attorney for the state rebuked that, "It's not our job to do our job for them."

The state says Raja’s attorney did not inform their own expert witness of the state’s witness’ testimony before a deposition, saying there’s no other evidence that led the state’s witness to opine that the shooting was not justifiable.

The state’s witness was asked during the deposition if he thought the shooting was justified and said he didn’t have an opinion. Other documents from the state say he thought the shooting was not justified.

Raja’s attorney says it does not add up.

The judge then allowed the defense to take another deposition of that specific state witness to ask when did he reach his opinion and when did he disclose it to the state.

The judge wants to know if attorneys are ready for stand your ground hearings in May and will not grant any other continuances on the stand your ground.

Raja’s defense says it will have another motion to argue before the stand your ground hearings in May to exclude a state’s witness testimony.

The state assured the judge it is following the law and has turned over everything in discovery.

Raja faces attempted murder and manslaughter charges. The trial is scheduled to begin July 16.