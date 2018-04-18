Student accused of bringing gun to Park Vista High School, arrested

The disgraced former movie mogul also is under investigation in London and Los Angeles.

The disgraced former movie mogul also is under investigation in London and Los Angeles.

Harvey Weinstein to turn himself in to New York Police on sex crime charges

Harvey Weinstein to turn himself in to New York Police on sex crime charges

China says it will "firmly defend" its rights and interests against what it calls the Trump administration's abuse of national security provisions in trade.

China says it will "firmly defend" its rights and interests against what it calls the Trump administration's abuse of national security provisions in trade.

(Chinatopix via AP). In this Jan. 14, 2015 photo, Chinese customs officials inspect cars being loaded for export at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. China said Thursday, May 24, 2018, that it will "firmly defend" its rights and i...

(Chinatopix via AP). In this Jan. 14, 2015 photo, Chinese customs officials inspect cars being loaded for export at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. China said Thursday, May 24, 2018, that it will "firmly defend" its rights and i...

The world was losing a "great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth," Trump said.

The world was losing a "great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth," Trump said.

Trump cancels summit with Kim, North Korea says 'world's desire' that it go on

Trump cancels summit with Kim, North Korea says 'world's desire' that it go on

Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - A student has been arrested for bringing a gun to Park Vista High School, according to the school district.

The gun was not loaded.

The district sent a message to parents informing them of the incident.

In the phone call, the principal said his staff observed a student behaving in an odd manner. School police searched the student and his belonging and recovered an unloaded handgun in a backpack.

The student is in police custody.

The school reminds parents to speak to their children about this incident and warn them of the consequences.

Below is the transcript of the call that parents received Wednesday morning:

Good morning Park Vista parents. This is Mr. Myers calling with an important message.

This morning, my staff observed a student behaving in an odd manner. School Police searched both the student and their belongings, recovering an unloaded handgun in the student's backpack. The handgun was confiscated immediately and the student was taken into law enforcement custody.

Parents, I ask that you please speak with your child this evening and remind them of the importance of making good decisions, and respecting the security of our campus. Possession of any type of weapon on campus is a serious disciplinary offense, and students who choose to bring these types of items to campus put themselves at the risk of facing serious legal consequences.

I also ask that you remind your child of the importance of the "see something, say something" rule.

If your child sees or hears of something suspicious or dangerous, they should immediately report their concerns to a school staff member. Our School District has partnered with the School Police Department and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office on an app that will allow students and community members to anonymously report concerns directly to law enforcement. Please visit the app store on your phone or tablet and search for PBC StudentProtect to download this app.

Please let me know if you have any additional questions or concerns - you can contact the school at 491-8400. Thank you.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.