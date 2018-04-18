Delta flight blows tire, lands safely at PBIA - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Delta flight blows tire, lands safely at PBIA

A Delta flight landed safely at Palm Beach International Airport after blowing a rear tire en route from Detroit.  

FAA spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen said flight No. 1930 was an MD-90 aircraft. 

Passengers said when the tire blew during take off they heard a loud boom and could see that it was shredded.  

Palm Beach County Fire Capt. Albert Borroto said there were no reported injuries on the flight.

