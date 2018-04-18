Son of ex-judge accused of head-butting dad - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Son of ex-judge accused of head-butting dad

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The son of a former Florida judge is accused of head-butting his 69-year-old father during an altercation at the home they share.

The Palm Beach Post reports 32-year-old Daniel Charles Wennet is charged with battery on a person age 65 or older and obstructing justice.

A Palm Beach Gardens police report says Richard Wennet went to his neighbor's home on Tuesday morning and asked to call police. He was bleeding from the head.

The report says Wennet told officers his son had been distraught Tuesday morning. When the father tried to call police, the son wrestled the phone away, bit his father's arm and head-butted him.

The officer recommended the son be held for a mental health exam.

A lawyer for the son isn't listed on jail records.

Associated Press 2018

