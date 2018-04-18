Melania takes Japan's first lady to Whitehall - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Melania takes Japan's first lady to Whitehall

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — First lady Melania Trump is taking her Japanese counterpart from one Palm Beach mansion to another.

RELATED: Akie Abe visits Logger's Run Middle School in west Boca | Trump-Abe talk trade

The first lady is scheduled Wednesday to take Akie Abe to Whitehall, a Gilded Age mansion a few miles north of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. President Trump is meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Mar-a-Lago this week.

Oil and railroad magnate Henry Flagler built Whitehall at the turn of the 20th century as a wedding present for his third wife, Mary Lily Kenan Flagler. The 75-room, 100,000-square-foot (9,290-square meter) mansion served as the couple's winter retreat starting in 1902. Henry Flagler died in 1913 after he fell down one of Whitehall's marble stairways

During their husbands' Florida meeting last year, Melania Trump took Akie Abe to the Morikami Japanese garden in Delray Beach.

Associated Press 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.