Pair in I-95 incident have domestic battery past

The disgraced former movie mogul also is under investigation in London and Los Angeles.

Harvey Weinstein to turn himself in to New York Police on sex crime charges

China says it will "firmly defend" its rights and interests against what it calls the Trump administration's abuse of national security provisions in trade.

(Chinatopix via AP). In this Jan. 14, 2015 photo, Chinese customs officials inspect cars being loaded for export at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. China said Thursday, May 24, 2018, that it will "firmly defend" its rights and i...

The world was losing a "great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth," Trump said.

Trump cancels summit with Kim, North Korea says 'world's desire' that it go on

Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....

Did a woman let her girlfriend out of a moving car and then run her over? The Florida Highway Patrol has not confirmed the driver’s identity, but the woman told FOX 29 she did not intentionally run over her girlfriend, Ericka Edwards. LiShell Jacobs said instead, Edwards jumped out of her moving car.

The victim’s sister said Ericka Edwards is fighting for her life at Delray Beach Medical Center. She claims that her sister got out of Jacobs' car and Jacobs intentionally ran over her sister at the southbound exit ramp of Gateway Blvd on I-95.

“As my sister got out of the car, she came back and run her over and left her,” said Dominique Edwards, the victim's sister.

Dominique Edwards claims her sister returned from Connecticut where she went to a Jerry Springer taping. Dominique Edwards said Jacobs was upset with Ericka Edwards the entire time she was out of town.

“They was going through it on Facebook and stuff and then she kind of tricked my sister into getting in the car with her,” said Dominique Edwards.

Florida Highway Patrol says the aggravated battery was intentional and they are searching for the person responsible. We looked into the criminal histories of Ericka Edwards and LiShell Jacobs and found that both have been charged with domestic battery in the past.

Ericka Edwards was charged in June 2016 with burglary while armed. The police report said Ericka Edwards entered her ex-girlfriend LiShell Jacobs’ home, who is now her girlfriend, and cut the woman’s boyfriend with a knife. The girlfriend told police Ericka Edwards was jealous that she was in another relationship. The state did not file charges. Before that, in April 2016, the girlfriend said Ericka Edwards punched her in the face. Ericka Edwards was arrested for simple battery, but the charge was not filed.

In 2014, Ericka Edwards was arrested in June for allegedly threatening an ex-girlfriend with a knife and then in August for allegedly physically fighting with an ex-girlfriend.

LiShell Jacobs also has a history of domestic battery. In February 2017 she was arrested for punching a fellow employee at Dunkin' Donuts in the face. She was adjudicated guilty. In September 2016, she spent two days in jail for punching and slapping her cousin over a water bill dispute. She was adjudicated guilty. In 2015, a former girlfriend filed an injunction against her because of dating violence, but the judge denied it saying there was not sufficient evidence to support the allegation.

Florida Highway Patrol has not named LiShell Jacobs as a suspect and Jacobs is not in custody. She told FOX 29 over the phone that the entire incident was tragic, but she did not hit her girlfriend intentionally.

"I wish that her family would stop with the lies," LiShell Jacobs said over the phone. LiShell Jacobs claims Ericka Edwards was on the phone with a cousin and was saying she was going to jump out of the car.

Dominique Edwards said her sister is fighting for her life on a breathing machine at Delray Beach Medical Center.

“Her skull is cracked in the back, her shoulders gone, both of her hip bones broken,” said Dominique Edwards.

