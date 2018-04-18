Student had BB gun at bus stop - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Student had BB gun at bus stop

This week a student at a Treasure Coast bus stop was discovered with a BB gun, according to the St. Lucie County School District.

The principal of Lakewood Park Elementary sent the following message to parents earlier this week:

This is Mrs. Young, Principal of Lakewood Park Elementary. We are letting our families know that this afternoon we were made aware of a student who had (been) playing with a BB Gun at the bus stop this morning (4/16/18). We want you to know that we are working with law enforcement and that this situation has been handled. We want to encourage all to continue the "See Something, Say Something" strategy as we seek to keep our school safe for all students and staff members.

