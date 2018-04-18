Aviation experts weigh in on Southwest incident - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Aviation experts weigh in on Southwest incident

At Palm Beach International Airport, it's business as usual.

Though what happened aboard Southwest Flight 1380 is on everyone's mind.

"It's everyone's worst nightmare," said Stuart Clow. "It's unsettling."

Tuesday there was an engine failure on a Southwest flight and a woman died after the window was broken by a metal fragment from the engine and she was almost sucked out of the plane.

Art Kamm, a commercial pilot, said these incidents are extremely rare. There are more than 20,000 flights a day in the United States.

He said NTSB's investigation is critical as they look into maybe why evidence of metal fatigue was not detected prior to take off.

"What exactly happened and if there will be any changes in the future," said Kamm.

 

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.