New lead in search for Treasure Coast woman

Minutes after Susy Tomassi left the Quilted Giraffe on March 16 in Vero Beach, she was seen on surveillance video walking by a nearby furniture store. Since then, there have been no confirmed sightings. But now there’s renewed hope.
“I didn’t call anybody until somebody said that’s her because I don’t want to give anybody hope. If it was was my family member, I wouldn’t want that,” said Kelly Long, who, with her husband David, run the Angels of Hope Outreach Ministries-a homeless outreach program that serves the Treasure Coast and Brevard County.
She’s heard from several homeless and staff who say they’ve seen a blonde woman with dementia at a camp Wickham Park in Melbourne. Susy, 73, is both blonde and has dementia.
It’s the only tips in their five county area that they’ve gotten.
“Boom right off the bat people started saying ‘I seen her last night, I seen her this morning.’ And they were looking at the picture and what was funny is, as soon as they looked at it like ‘I seen her.’”
They say an Indian River County Sheriff detective responded to the park and continued the investigation. But still no word if Susy has been found more than a month later.
The reward for Susy was recently doubled to $10,000. If you think you might have information that could help, call the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.