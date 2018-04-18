New lead in search for Treasure Coast woman

The disgraced former movie mogul also is under investigation in London and Los Angeles.

Harvey Weinstein to turn himself in to New York Police on sex crime charges

China says it will "firmly defend" its rights and interests against what it calls the Trump administration's abuse of national security provisions in trade.

(Chinatopix via AP). In this Jan. 14, 2015 photo, Chinese customs officials inspect cars being loaded for export at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. China said Thursday, May 24, 2018, that it will "firmly defend" its rights and i...

The world was losing a "great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth," Trump said.

Trump cancels summit with Kim, North Korea says 'world's desire' that it go on

Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....

Minutes after Susy Tomassi left the Quilted Giraffe on March 16 in Vero Beach, she was seen on surveillance video walking by a nearby furniture store. Since then, there have been no confirmed sightings. But now there’s renewed hope.

“I didn’t call anybody until somebody said that’s her because I don’t want to give anybody hope. If it was was my family member, I wouldn’t want that,” said Kelly Long, who, with her husband David, run the Angels of Hope Outreach Ministries-a homeless outreach program that serves the Treasure Coast and Brevard County.

She’s heard from several homeless and staff who say they’ve seen a blonde woman with dementia at a camp Wickham Park in Melbourne. Susy, 73, is both blonde and has dementia.

It’s the only tips in their five county area that they’ve gotten.

“Boom right off the bat people started saying ‘I seen her last night, I seen her this morning.’ And they were looking at the picture and what was funny is, as soon as they looked at it like ‘I seen her.’”

They say an Indian River County Sheriff detective responded to the park and continued the investigation. But still no word if Susy has been found more than a month later.

The reward for Susy was recently doubled to $10,000. If you think you might have information that could help, call the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office.

