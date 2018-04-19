Dirty Dining: Roaches found at 2 restaurants - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Dirty Dining: Roaches found at 2 restaurants

Flying insects and roach droppings are just some of the reasons health inspectors closed two Palm Beach County restaurants temporarily.

Health inspectors found five high-priority violations at Taverna Opa Atlantic in Delray Beach on April 12. 

Those violations included live, small flying insects in the kitchen and food prep areas.

In their report, health inspectors detailed seeing about 25 to 30 flying insects in the dish and prep area at Taverna Opa Atlantic. 

They went on to say the restaurant had no air curtains or any other means of preventing vermin or flies from entering.

Inspectors also accused them of temperature abuse by keeping cold food at hotter temperatures than it should legally be.

Roaches at West Palm Beach restaurant 

Inspectors found live roaches at Emko Palm Beach on South Dixie Highway in West Palm Beach.

Roach droppings were also found under the vegetable sink and a drain train under their food prep sink. 

Inspectors came back the next day to find more dead roaches.

Both establishments have since re-opened.

