Dirty Dining: Roaches found at 2 restaurants

The disgraced former movie mogul also is under investigation in London and Los Angeles.

Harvey Weinstein to turn himself in to New York Police on sex crime charges

China says it will "firmly defend" its rights and interests against what it calls the Trump administration's abuse of national security provisions in trade.

(Chinatopix via AP). In this Jan. 14, 2015 photo, Chinese customs officials inspect cars being loaded for export at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. China said Thursday, May 24, 2018, that it will "firmly defend" its rights and i...

Protests worldwide against US idea of auto import tariffs

The world was losing a "great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth," Trump said.

Trump cancels summit with Kim, North Korea says 'world's desire' that it go on

Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....

Morgan Freeman apologizes in wake of harassment accusations

The 2018 hurricane season doesn’t officially start until June 1.

Alberto forms in the Gulf, flooding rains forecast

Flying insects and roach droppings are just some of the reasons health inspectors closed two Palm Beach County restaurants temporarily.

Health inspectors found five high-priority violations at Taverna Opa Atlantic in Delray Beach on April 12.

Those violations included live, small flying insects in the kitchen and food prep areas.

In their report, health inspectors detailed seeing about 25 to 30 flying insects in the dish and prep area at Taverna Opa Atlantic.

They went on to say the restaurant had no air curtains or any other means of preventing vermin or flies from entering.

Inspectors also accused them of temperature abuse by keeping cold food at hotter temperatures than it should legally be.

Roaches at West Palm Beach restaurant

Inspectors found live roaches at Emko Palm Beach on South Dixie Highway in West Palm Beach.

Roach droppings were also found under the vegetable sink and a drain train under their food prep sink.

Inspectors came back the next day to find more dead roaches.

Both establishments have since re-opened.