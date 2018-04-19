Gopher tortoise found painted red in Central FL

Thursday, May 24 2018 1:32 PM EDT2018-05-24 17:32:54 GMT
(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....
Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.
(Chinatopix via AP). In this Jan. 14, 2015 photo, Chinese customs officials inspect cars being loaded for export at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. China said Thursday, May 24, 2018, that it will "firmly defend" its rights and i...
China says it will "firmly defend" its rights and interests against what it calls the Trump administration's abuse of national security provisions in trade.
A recent incident in Central Florida has state wildlife officers seeing red.
According to a Wednesday post on the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission website, a gopher tortoise was found completely covered in red spray paint and with concrete on its limbs and the top of its shell.
The tortoise was found by two people in the middle of a road near the Lake County town of Montverde.
FWC says it is both "illegal and very harmful to a gopher tortoise to apply man-made substances, such as paint or concrete, to any part of their body or shell."
The gopher tortoise, which is a threatened and protected species, is now being rehabilitated.
If you have any information about who may have applied the paint and concrete on the tortoise, please call our Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922), #FWC or *FWC on a cellphone, or text/email Tip@MyFWC.com.