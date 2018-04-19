LIVE: Washington hearing on Brightline - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

LIVE: Washington hearing on Brightline

Brightline's use of tax-exempt bonds and expansion on the Treasure Coast will be the focus of a Thursday morning hearing.

U.S. Rep. Brian Mast says that despite Brightline's claims, the project has pursued taxpayer financing. 

In a letter to the Committee of Oversight and Government Reform, he argues it doesn't qualify to use public tax money because Brightline is not a true high-speed rail line.

Mast also says expansion on the Treasure Coast would create too many safety hazards, including frequent delays at waterway rail crossings.

He says even though Brightline is up and running in Palm Beach County doesn’t convince him that it’s right for the Treasure Coast.

Several leaders from the Treasure Coast have been invited to testify to express their concerns regarding the U.S. Department of Transportation's decision to issue tax exempt private activity bonds to finance the project.

Those leaders include: Dylan Reingold, Indian River County Attorney; Chief Dan Wouters, Division Chief Martin County Fire Rescue and Bob Crandall, Citizens Against Rail Expansion Steering Committee member.

Also attending the congressional hearing will be State Sen. Debbie Mayfield (R-Melbourne), State Rep. Erin Grall (R-Vero Beach), State Rep. MaryLynn Magar (R-Tequesta) and Brent Hanlon, the chairman of Citizens Against Rail Expansion.

Brightline President and CEO Patrick Goddard is also scheduled to testify.

BACKGROUND

  • In 2005, Congress created a $15 billion pool of private activity bonds (PABs) for infrastructure projects. If the project qualifies as an exempt facility, the Department of Transportation (DOT) can exempt the PABs from federal income taxes.
  • In 2017, Brightline obtained $600 million in tax-exempt PABs from DOT to complete Phase I of the project and $1.15 billion in tax-exempt PABs to complete Phase II.
  • Brightline has faced criticism for six fatalities since Phase I trial runs began last year. There are also concerns about the number of highway-rail grade crossings along the Brightline route.

