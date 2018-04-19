Armored truck driver accused of stealing $80K - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Armored truck driver accused of stealing $80K

A Loomis Armored truck driver is accused of stealing $80,000 from the company, according to a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office report.

Evens Belot, of Mangonia Park, is facing grand theft charges after his employee reported Belot never returned a bag of cash with $80,000 in it, the report states.

Employees at Loomis Armored U.S. in Mangonia Park discovered the cash bag missing on April 12.

Surveillance video shows Belot receiving the bag on that morning. Belot is not seen documenting the bag, despite protocol, a detective wrote in the report

He puts the money bag into his truck and was solely responsible for the money at that time. He did not return the cash that day, according to statements. 

When interviewed by employees on April 18, Belot reportedly first said he did not take the bag. Once he was shown the surveillance video, he allegedly said he returned the money but did not keep track of it.

Deputies arrested Belot on April 18 and he was released from the Palm Beach County Jail on $5,000 bond.

