Suspect arrested in PSL gun shop break-in

The disgraced former movie mogul also is under investigation in London and Los Angeles.

The disgraced former movie mogul also is under investigation in London and Los Angeles.

Harvey Weinstein to turn himself in to New York Police on sex crime charges

Harvey Weinstein to turn himself in to New York Police on sex crime charges

China says it will "firmly defend" its rights and interests against what it calls the Trump administration's abuse of national security provisions in trade.

China says it will "firmly defend" its rights and interests against what it calls the Trump administration's abuse of national security provisions in trade.

(Chinatopix via AP). In this Jan. 14, 2015 photo, Chinese customs officials inspect cars being loaded for export at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. China said Thursday, May 24, 2018, that it will "firmly defend" its rights and i...

(Chinatopix via AP). In this Jan. 14, 2015 photo, Chinese customs officials inspect cars being loaded for export at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. China said Thursday, May 24, 2018, that it will "firmly defend" its rights and i...

Protests worldwide against US idea of auto import tariffs

Protests worldwide against US idea of auto import tariffs

The world was losing a "great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth," Trump said.

The world was losing a "great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth," Trump said.

Trump cancels summit with Kim, North Korea says 'world's desire' that it go on

Trump cancels summit with Kim, North Korea says 'world's desire' that it go on

Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....

UPDATE: Port St. Lucie Police detectives arrested Javin Anthony Oglesby in connection with the Monday burglary of Alter Arms Gun Shop and Bayshore Pawn in Port Lucie.

Oglesby faces two counts of burglary, dealing in stolen property, giving false information to a pawn broker and violation of probation warrant.

Detectives said surveillance video from the burglary and the car he was driving, a 2015 black Honda Civic, help make the arrest.

During the investigation, detectives said the learned that Oglesby also gave false information to pawn two nailer/staple guns that were stolen from the Bayshore Pawn Burglary.

On Wednesday, detectives said they received information from the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office that one of their deputies located Oglesby in Fort Pierce.

Detectives went to that location and located Oglesby at an address on Midway Road. Police said Oglesby admitted to the burglaries and told officers that he placed the stolen items behind a residence on SW Aledo and SW Rosser Boulevard.

Detectives went to that location and recovered the stolen property, which included boxes of ammunition, gun magazines and an upper stock of a rifle.

The guitar that was stolen was not recovered due to the fact that Oglesby put it on the side of the road and was picked up by Waste Pro as trash.

Oglesby was arrested and taken to the St. Lucie County Jail for booking.

EARLIER STORY: Port St. Lucie police are investigating two store burglaries that took place just hours apart.

The first happened Monday around 8:15 p.m. at Bayshore Pawn in the 1800 block of SW Bayshore Boulevard.

Police said a man entered by smashing a front window. They said that when he was unable to smash a glass counter with a rock he stole a guitar.

He's described as 18- to 25-years-old and approximately 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet 2 inches tall. He was wearing light colored pants, a black shirt with a faded circle on the back, black shoes with white soles and traveled in a dark gray Nissan Altima.

About two-and-a-half hours later Alter Arms Gun Shop was burglarized.

A concrete block was used to break into the store in the 1800 block of SW Biltmore Street, according to police.

About 15 boxes of ammunition were taken by a person leaving in a dark gray Nissan Altima.

If you have any information you are asked to call Port St. Lucie Police at (772) 871-5001, Detective Pete Chunn at (772) 871-5053, or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS.