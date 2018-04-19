Riviera Beach mayor hosts job fair Friday - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Riviera Beach mayor hosts job fair Friday

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. -- Riviera Beach Mayor Thomas Masters is holding a job fair Friday, April 20.

According to the mayor, more than 30 employers will be on hand when the event begins at 9 a.m. at the Marina Event Center at 200 E. 13th Street in Riviera Beach.

Applicants are asked to bring resumes and dress properly.

The city is co-sponsoring the event.

For more information, you can call 561-845-4145. 

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.